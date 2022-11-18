IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Up 3.7%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) shares were up 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.21 and last traded at $26.97. Approximately 1,411 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 213,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IGMS shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

IGM Biosciences Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average is $19.19. The company has a market cap of $944.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of -0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 6,300 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $130,473.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,489 shares in the company, valued at $817,817.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other IGM Biosciences news, Director M Kathleen Behrens bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,948. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $130,473.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,489 shares in the company, valued at $817,817.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 66,328 shares of company stock worth $1,152,743 and sold 46,300 shares worth $994,573. 55.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 41,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 41.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.