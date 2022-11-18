ImmunoGen, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.82) Per Share (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for ImmunoGen in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.82) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.92). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ImmunoGen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim set a $22.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

ImmunoGen Stock Down 0.8 %

Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

