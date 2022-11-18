ImmunoGen, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.96) Per Share (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ImmunoGen in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.97). The consensus estimate for ImmunoGen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim set a $22.00 price target on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $7.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 116.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at $48,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

