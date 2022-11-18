Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Short Interest Update

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the October 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 177,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBTX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Independent Bank Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Hovde Group downgraded Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.50 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens increased their price target on Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $63.78 on Friday. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.07. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.47% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

