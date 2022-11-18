Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Short Interest Update

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 937,900 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

III has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Information Services Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

III opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $268.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 6,274.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,741,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,780 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,792,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 1,206.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,262,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,009,000 after buying an additional 1,165,869 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,201,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 230.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 283,600 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

