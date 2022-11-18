ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 370,178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 5,034,121 shares.The stock last traded at $11.63 and had previously closed at $11.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ING Groep from €11.75 ($12.11) to €13.00 ($13.40) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.46) to €16.00 ($16.49) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.92) to €14.00 ($14.43) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.46) to €15.80 ($16.29) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.
ING Groep Stock Up 0.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ING Groep
About ING Groep
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.
