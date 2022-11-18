Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $18,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 112.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 250.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:PJAN opened at $31.67 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.77.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.