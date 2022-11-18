Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INO. Bank of America lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ INO opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,027.10% and a negative return on equity of 100.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3034.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.