Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,400 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 157,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 669,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inpixon

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Inpixon during the first quarter worth $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Inpixon in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inpixon in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Inpixon by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 53,521 shares during the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inpixon Price Performance

Inpixon stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. Inpixon has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $60.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.26.

About Inpixon

Inpixon ( NASDAQ:INPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($5.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 41.19% and a negative net margin of 490.64%.

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and technologies worldwide. The company operated through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers smart office app provide a frictionless work environment; executive briefing centers, an omni-channel software platform provides a virtual briefing platform allowing organizations to offer a personalized experience for in-office, remote, and hybrid meetings; events, offers a mobile first and virtual event platform to connect remote and in person audiences in a fully branded, end to end event experience; inpixon mapping solution which provides users with the tools to add intelligence to complex indoor spaces; augmented reality and 3D allow businesses to scan a space and attach AR content persistently to any position; analytics and insights, a cloud-based analytics platform allows data from multiple sensors and data sources to be visualized for action by the operator; and on-device positioning solution enables a smartphone's precise location to be displayed to a user in a mobile app.

