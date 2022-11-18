Insider Selling: Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) COO Sells $187,450.00 in Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $187,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,173.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $36.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $590.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.44 million. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 14.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Equity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.73%.

EQBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQBK. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 58.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 56,191 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 18.5% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 270,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 42,234 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after buying an additional 26,350 shares during the period. 62.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

