Insider Selling: Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Director Sells $76,050.00 in Stock

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) Director William S. Swelbar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $76,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,894.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hawaiian Stock Performance

NASDAQ HA opened at $14.16 on Friday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.14.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $741.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.81 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 2,301.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,576 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 933.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 663,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after acquiring an additional 743,371 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 665.8% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 480,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 418,150 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,215,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,170,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,767,000 after buying an additional 259,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

HA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Hawaiian to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Hawaiian from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Melius started coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.71.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

