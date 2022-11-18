Insider Selling: The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Director Sells $784,000.00 in Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $784,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 283,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GBX opened at $36.83 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.41.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GBX shares. StockNews.com raised Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $785,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after buying an additional 55,071 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

