Insider Selling: Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Sells $181,380.00 in Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,593.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Veracyte Trading Down 2.2 %

Veracyte stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.64. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $49.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Veracyte by 505.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 51,583 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Veracyte by 16,813.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Veracyte by 37.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,449,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 392,169 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Veracyte by 383.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 73,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 58,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 5.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veracyte Company Profile

VCYT has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Veracyte from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

