Insider Selling: Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Sells $181,380.00 in Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,593.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Veracyte stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.64. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $49.80.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Veracyte by 505.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 51,583 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Veracyte by 16,813.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Veracyte by 37.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,449,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 392,169 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Veracyte by 383.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 73,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 58,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 5.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter.
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.
