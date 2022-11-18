Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,760,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the October 15th total of 8,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $18.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51. Insmed has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24.

In other news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $350,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 281,021 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,298.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Insmed by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 20,463 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Insmed by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 251,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Insmed to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen cut their price target on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

