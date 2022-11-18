Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 1,773 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC owned approximately 0.07% of bluebird bio worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLUE stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26. bluebird bio, Inc. has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $582.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLUE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

