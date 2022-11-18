Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 5,359 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 313.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.6% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 102,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 39.8% during the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 43,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INN. Capital One Financial lowered Summit Hotel Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

NYSE INN opened at $8.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.93 million, a P/E ratio of -40.55, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

