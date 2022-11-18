Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 5,508 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 51.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 80.0% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of X stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average is $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $39.25.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 35.74%. United States Steel’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on X. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

