Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 705 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,206 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,153,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,637,000 after purchasing an additional 456,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,645,000 after purchasing an additional 49,388 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in New Relic by 8.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,562,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,504,000 after buying an additional 127,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jana Partners LLC purchased a new position in New Relic during the first quarter valued at $57,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,527 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $88,627.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,527 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $88,627.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $1,788,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 47,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,776.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 620,925 shares of company stock valued at $37,135,334 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

NEWR stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $121.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.94.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEWR shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on New Relic to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on New Relic in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on New Relic to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Relic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.58.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

