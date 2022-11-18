Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,781 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,148,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,070 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 300,067 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,013,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $102.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.64. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $142.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

