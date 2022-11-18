Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 71.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 10,968.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Kite Realty Group Trust

In related news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $224,824.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,791.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average of $19.38. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -37.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -151.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on KRG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.