Inspire Investing LLC Buys 1,205 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 148.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth $159,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth $179,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROIC opened at $14.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROIC. TheStreet lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

