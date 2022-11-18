Inspire Investing LLC Buys 2,477 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 36,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RLJ shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Compass Point lowered their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

NYSE RLJ opened at $11.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

In related news, Director Patricia L. Gibson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $52,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,778.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

