Inspire Investing LLC Buys 345 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 190.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 60.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,336.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VAC opened at $143.73 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $110.08 and a 12-month high of $174.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.34.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 30.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VAC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

