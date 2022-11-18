Inspire Investing LLC Buys 472 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $29.41 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Semtech’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Semtech to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Semtech to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.42.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

