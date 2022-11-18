Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Genworth Financial by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 92,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 54,736 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Genworth Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 792,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genworth Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Genworth Financial by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,663 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Genworth Financial by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 312,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 50,775 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

Shares of GNW stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.07. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $4.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,639,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,669,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Articles

