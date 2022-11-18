Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,231,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,537,000 after purchasing an additional 40,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,578,000 after buying an additional 121,916 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,386,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,426,000 after buying an additional 14,668 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,313,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,175,000 after buying an additional 16,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 725,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,121,000 after buying an additional 177,656 shares during the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $75.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.55 and a 1 year high of $97.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.08). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $135.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.