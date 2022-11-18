Inspire Investing LLC Has $210,000 Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $51.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.47. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

