Inspire Investing LLC Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CC. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 0.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the first quarter valued at $572,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 104,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 9.9% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,804,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,793,000 after buying an additional 138,945 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of CC opened at $33.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.74.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Chemours to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Chemours Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.