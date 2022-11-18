Inspire Investing LLC Has $211,000 Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,602 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 16.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,376,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 101.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after buying an additional 92,700 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 465.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 103,781 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $48.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average is $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

