Inspire Investing LLC Has $211,000 Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OSIS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $88.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $103.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.39 and its 200-day moving average is $84.00.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 19th that permits the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,578 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $721,702.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 65,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,257. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,578 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $721,702.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 65,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,257. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 11,904 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,012,792.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,576,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,886 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,236. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSIS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

