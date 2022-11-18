Inspire Investing LLC Has $211,000 Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,097 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,805,000 after purchasing an additional 244,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,069,000 after purchasing an additional 890,236 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,856,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,567,000 after purchasing an additional 985,739 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,150,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,587,000 after purchasing an additional 188,126 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,098,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,949,000 after purchasing an additional 931,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB opened at $73.00 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.69 and a 12-month high of $80.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.32 and its 200 day moving average is $70.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 43.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PB. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

