Inspire Investing LLC Has $211,000 Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTFC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $204,776.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $87.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $76.13 and a 52-week high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $502.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.88.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

