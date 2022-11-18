Inspire Investing LLC Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,231,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,716 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,719 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $11,617,000. Hill Winds Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 224.3% during the 1st quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 600,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,056,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,686,000 after acquiring an additional 196,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of LXP opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.74. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

See Also

