Inspire Investing LLC Has $211,000 Stock Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,321,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $36.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.65. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.69 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

