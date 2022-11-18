Inspire Investing LLC Has $211,000 Stock Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,891 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,088,000 after buying an additional 46,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,850,000 after buying an additional 666,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,613,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,412,000 after buying an additional 52,028 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 851,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,192,000 after buying an additional 69,989 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,958,000 after buying an additional 33,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.52. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $45.74.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.57.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

