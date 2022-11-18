Inspire Investing LLC Increases Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $423,655,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,111,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,604,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $188,410.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.57.

Shares of ZD stock opened at $89.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $124.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

