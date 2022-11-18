Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Viasat by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,537,000 after purchasing an additional 257,085 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Viasat by 634.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 265,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,972,000 after buying an additional 228,932 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Viasat by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 469,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,929,000 after buying an additional 129,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Viasat by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,262,000 after buying an additional 102,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Viasat by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 278,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,608,000 after buying an additional 83,478 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viasat Stock Performance

Shares of VSAT opened at $34.00 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $53.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viasat Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Viasat from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $47.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

