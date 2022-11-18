Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $88.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $101.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.19 and its 200 day moving average is $84.23. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.68 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RHP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

