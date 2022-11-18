Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SMART Global by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in SMART Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SMART Global by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SMART Global by 284.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SMART Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMART Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $16.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.59. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Insider Activity at SMART Global

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. SMART Global had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 8,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $145,179.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,110.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SMART Global news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $34,733.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $88,347.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 8,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $145,179.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,110.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on SMART Global from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SMART Global from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

