Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 1,158 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 109.78%.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut STAG Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

