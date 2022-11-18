Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 237 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,008,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,859,000 after acquiring an additional 486,551 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $610,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Stock Down 1.5 %

ICUI opened at $155.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.45. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.90 and a fifty-two week high of $251.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.77 and its 200 day moving average is $165.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

ICUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut shares of ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 325 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $52,039.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,725.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

