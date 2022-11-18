Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 392 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 425.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $101.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.71 and a 200-day moving average of $79.21. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

