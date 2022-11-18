Inspire Investing LLC Sells 558 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 5.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 26.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 44.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,956 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter valued at about $2,384,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $35.89 on Friday. Trustmark Co. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average is $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Trustmark to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

