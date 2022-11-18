Inspire Investing LLC Trims Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Monro in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Monro by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monro by 2,685.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monro Trading Down 1.8 %

In related news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $104,196.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,706.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $44.21 on Friday. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $63.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average of $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Monro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.