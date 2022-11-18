Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Shares of HALO opened at $52.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $54.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,621,280.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,331,850. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

