Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Short Interest Update

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 4,070,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 589,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.
Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ:IART opened at $51.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $69.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IART shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences
Integra LifeSciences Company Profile
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.
Featured Stories
