International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 811,200 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the October 15th total of 910,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 422,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.65. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 187.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMXI. Northland Securities increased their target price on International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on International Money Express to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on International Money Express from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

