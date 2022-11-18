Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.4% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67.

