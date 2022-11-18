Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 451,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 516.9% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 142,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 119,515 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $22.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34.

