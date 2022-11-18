Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.87% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $17,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRFZ. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,677,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,066,000 after acquiring an additional 269,599 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 297,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 241,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 334.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,427,000 after acquiring an additional 124,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $165.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.08. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $144.81 and a 52-week high of $198.18.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.